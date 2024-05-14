Source: R1 / Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice The results are in! Below are the latest updates and unofficial results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2024 Primary election. Updated May 14th, 2024 11:33 p.m. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! Baltimore City Mayor D: Brandon Scott R: Shannon Wright President of the City Council D: Zeke Cohen R: Emmanuel Digman U.S. Senator D: Angela Alsobrooks R: Larry Hogan Representative in Congress District 1 D: Blane H. Miller, III R: Andy Harris District 2 D: John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr. R: Kim Klacik District 3 D: Sarah Elfreth R: Robert J. Steinberger District 4 D: Glenn F. Ivey R: George McDermott District 5 D: Steny Hoyer R: Michelle Talkington District 6 D: April McClain Delaney R: Neil C. Parrott District 7 D: Kweisi Mfume R: Scott M. Collier District 8 D: Jamie Raskin R: Cheryl Riley For county-by-county breakdowns and additional results for state offices, click here. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit The post Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE] appeared first on 92 Q. Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE] was originally published on 92q.com