Fresh Feuds, Farewell to Bad Boy, and Gymnastic Glory! • Shyne Distances Himself from Diddy: Prayers for Cassie Former Bad Boy rapper Shyne took to social media to announce he wants nothing to do with Diddy following the disturbing allegations of abuse against Cassie. He also sent well wishes to Cassie during this difficult time. • The Game Spills Tea: Drake Setup Allegation Rapper The Game dropped a bombshell, claiming people once planned to set Drake up in LA due to a past disagreement with Diddy. This allegation adds another layer to the complex history between these figures in the rap industry. • Black Girl Magic Shines Bright: Gymnasts Dominate! Simone Biles, Shilese Jones, and Jordan Chiles delivered a powerful performance at the United States Classic, securing them all victories! These wins bring them a step closer to representing Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Let’s give these phenomenal athletes a round of applause!