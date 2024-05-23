Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP PENDLETON, Ind. — A State Police K-9 who has been on the job since 2017 is now retired. Officers say Tora worked with Senior Trooper Tom Ratliff to become a dual-purpose K-9 for the Pendleton District. This means she and her handler were certified in narcotics detection, tracking, building searches, and other categories. Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP The now-9-year-old Belgian Malinois participated in hundreds of narcotics searches and arrests, school and community demonstrations, and more during her career. Continue reading for a list of her accomplishments. As Tora “never missed” a day of work in seven years, ISP says she will spend the rest of her days with the Ratliff family, “chasing balls instead of bad guys.” Tora’s Career Efforts: • 705 Narcotics Searches • 288 Narcotics Arrests • 31 Pounds of Methamphetamine • 172 Pounds of Marijuana • 10 Pounds of Heroin • 1 Pound of Fentanyl • $18,000 United States Currency • 139 Other Criminal Arrests • 32 Tracks • 52 Building Searches • 35 Area Searches • 233 Perimeter Security Details • 82 Warrant Services The post State Police K-9 Tora Retires appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. State Police K-9 Tora Retires was originally published on wibc.com