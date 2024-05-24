Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio INDIANAPOLIS –Detectives are looking into a woman’s death on the near north side early Friday morning. She was found at North Meridian Street and East 16th Street around 2:20 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives and a deputy coroner arrived; the case is now being treated as a homicide investigation. This story is developing. We will provide more information as we receive it. The post Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead was originally published on wibc.com