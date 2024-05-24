Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc. This week’s Hustle of the Week is a master investor who we can all learn a thing or two from! Aristotle talks financial advice purchasing Atlanta’s monumental Legacy Center, and how you can invest from scratch! Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). To stay up-to-date, follow @aristotle_investments CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM: • Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’• Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Founder & CEO Derrick Hayes Announces Expanded Partnership With Mercedes Benz Stadium With A New In-Stadium Brick And Mortar Location• Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Returns With Host Danielle Brooks & Honorees Tracee Elliss Ross, Gina Prince-Bythewood & More HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE Hustler of the Week: Aristotle of Aristotle Investments was originally published on themorninghustle.com