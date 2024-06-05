Terrace Martin has hinted at Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming album, expressing excitement for the project and claiming it will solidify the West Coast’s prominence in hip-hop. He also mentioned being eager for albums from YG, Mustard, and Roddy Ricch, with whom he has been collaborating. Martin’s involvement in Kendrick’s previous albums and recent work with Roddy Ricch suggest a promising future for West Coast music. DJ Hed also praised Roddy Ricch’s upcoming album, hinting at collaborations with Kendrick’s team and a cohesive, intentional effort in the project.