Tory Lanez’s personal life has taken another turn. Just days before his first interview from prison, Lanez’s wife, Raina Chassagne, has filed for divorce. The couple, who share a seven-year-old son named Kai, were married for less than a year before Chassagne cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for a shooting incident. He’s scheduled to appear on streamer Adin Ross’s platform via Zoom for his first interview since his incarceration. This revised version removes unnecessary information about Shawn Grant and focuses on the key points: the divorce and Lanez’s upcoming interview. It also uses stronger verbs and descriptive language to make the content more engaging.