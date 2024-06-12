Father’s Day is around the corner, and many of us are scrambling to find the perfect gift for Dad. But let’s be honest, the traditional tools, cologne, and novelty socks can feel a bit uninspired. Baller Alert decided to skip the guesswork and ask dads themselves what they really want. The results? Three dads all agreed that cards, mugs, socks, and underwear were at the bottom of their wishlists. A 2020 Coupon Lawn survey confirms this sentiment, finding clothing, generic gifts like books or CDs, and personal care items to be equally unpopular choices. So what should you get Dad this year? The answer is simple: focus on experiences! Dads crave special outings, adventures, and moments that create lasting memories. Think about his hobbies and interests – a weekend fishing trip, tickets to a concert, or even a cooking class together could be perfect. When in doubt, the best gifts are always those that align with your Dad’s unique personality and passions. This Father’s Day, ditch the generic and give him a gift he’ll truly treasure!