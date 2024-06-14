It’s New Music Friday, and Billboard’s guide is overflowing with exciting releases! Get ready to update your playlists because here’s what’s hot this week: • Normani Unleashes Debut Album “Dopamine”: After years of captivating audiences with her collaborations, Normani finally drops her highly anticipated debut album. Titled “Dopamine,” the project features already-beloved tracks like “Wild Side” and “1:59,” promising a full dose of Normani’s signature energy and sound. • Tommy Richman Follows Up Hit with “Devil Is a Lie”: Fresh off the success of “Million Dollar Baby,” Tommy Richman wastes no time delivering another potential banger. His new single, “Devil Is a Lie,” is sure to keep fans excited for what’s next. • Luke Combs Surprises with “Fathers and Sons”: Country music superstar Luke Combs throws a curveball with a surprise Father’s Day-themed album. “Fathers and Sons” is sure to tug at heartstrings and become a go-to for upcoming celebrations. • Don Toliver Drops “Hardstone Psycho”: Prolific rapper Don Toliver keeps the momentum going with his fourth studio album, “Hardstone Psycho.” Prepare for another dose of his signature style. • Pharrell Goes Despicable (But Not Really): Pharrell Williams takes a surprising turn with his soundtrack single for Despicable Me 4. Details are under wraps, but with Pharrell’s creativity at the helm, excitement is guaranteed. • NxWorries Returns with Star-Studded Project: The supergroup NxWorries, featuring Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge, is back with “Why Lawd?” This project boasts collaborations with heavy hitters like H.E.R. and Snoop Dogg, making it a must-listen for fans of soulful hip-hop. So, there you have it! This week’s New Music Friday is packed with something for everyone. Get ready to explore these new releases and discover your next favorite artist or song.