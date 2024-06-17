Nia Long is ready to conquer a new challenge – and she admits, a touch of fear comes with it. Long is set to portray Katherine Jackson, the matriarch of the Jackson family, in the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic titled “Michael.” Scheduled to hit theaters on April 18, 2025, the film will star Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, making his acting debut as the legendary singer. While apprehensive, Long isn’t letting fear hold her back. She’s diving headfirst into preparation, and in a recent interview, she revealed some surprising connections she found with Katherine Jackson’s life story. Long, known for bringing authenticity and depth to her characters, seems perfectly suited to embody Katherine’s strength and resilience. Producer Graham King echoed this sentiment, praising Long’s dedication to capturing the essence of Katherine Jackson. Director Antoine Fuqua added his own voice of excitement, lauding Long’s iconic screen presence and expressing his eagerness to collaborate with her on the film. With a powerhouse actress like Nia Long at the helm, “Michael” promises to be a biopic that delves deeper, offering a nuanced portrayal of the Jackson family’s story.