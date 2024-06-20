Calling all Netflix fanatics! Get ready to step into the world of your favorite shows. Next year, Netflix is planning a real-life plot twist: massive entertainment complexes dubbed “Netflix Houses.” These immersive playgrounds, slated to open in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and Dallas, Texas, promise a unique blend of shopping, dining, and experiences inspired by your favorite Netflix binges. Think “Bridgerton” themed afternoon tea, “Stranger Things” pop-up shops with exclusive merch, or even a “Squid Game” inspired escape room (minus the deadly consequences, of course!). Netflix Houses will sprawl across former department store locations, offering a dynamic space for fans to connect with their favorite shows beyond the screen. While these Netflix wonderlands might seem like a goldmine waiting to happen, the focus isn’t necessarily on profit. Initially, at least, these venues are designed to boost fan engagement and solidify the Netflix brand in the hearts (and wallets) of subscribers. Expect interactive activities, themed food and beverages, and a treasure trove of unique merchandise – all designed to create a lasting connection with the stories and characters that keep you glued to your screen. So, mark your calendars! The Netflix House experience is coming soon, offering a chance to step into the fantastical worlds you love and create real-life memories alongside your favorite shows.