INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was stabbed several times in downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning. IMPD says they responded around 6:30 am to 201 E. Washington Street, which is the address of the Julia M. Carson Transit Center. The woman is alive, but was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. IMPD has "located a potential suspect who they detained." They say the investigation is ongoing.