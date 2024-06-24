Hold up if you dreaming of getting a house anytime soon. That whole “American Dream” thing? It’s lookin’ more like an American Nightmare right now, especially when it comes to that down payment. Zillow just dropped a bomb, saying the median-income fam needs to put down a whopping 35.4% to even sniff a typical U.S. home. We are talking about $127,750 just to get your foot in the door – that’s more than a third of the whole house price! Think about it. Saving up that kind of dough at 10% of your income with a 4% return? That’s a 12-year hustle, my friend. No wonder 43% of folks in 2023 relied on fam or friends to boost their down payment. It’s a family affair out here just to get a roof over your head. Here’s the real kicker: forget the 20% down payment that used to be the norm. Now, you can only snag a typical house with 20% down in like, ten outta the fifty biggest U.S. markets. Things get even crazier in places like LA. You looking at an 81.1% down payment – that’s nearly a million bucks! New York City, Miami, Boston – they all got down payment demands that’ll make your head spin. So, what’s the takeaway? The dream of homeownership might be on hold for a minute, especially for the average joe. But hey, at least there’s rent control, right? (Right???) This market’s a beast, but knowledge is power. Now you know what you’re up against, so you can plan your next move. Keep hustlin’, keep saving, and that dream house will be yours one day.