Hey, travel fam! We all love looking fly on vacay, but let’s be real, flights and fancy hotels can drain your wallet faster than a bottomless mimosa brunch. But fear not, here’s the lowdown on a travel trend that’s about to be your new best friend: destination dupes. That’s right, we ain’t just talking drugstore makeup swaps anymore. A new survey revealed that 61% of Americans with travel plans are on the hunt for these dupes – spots that offer similar vibes to a pricier destination, but without the hefty price tag. Now, while everyone loves a good deal, some folks are a lil’ secretive about their budget-friendly finds. Believe it or not, 28% of those surveyed admitted they’d straight-up pretend their dupe was the original location when sharing pics and stories on the ‘gram. So, what makes these alternative destinations so hot? Well, besides saving your hard-earned cash (duh!), there are a few reasons why dupe destinations are stealing the show: • See something new: (56%) Travelers are all about exploring new places, even if they have a familiar feel. • Peace out, crowds!: (51%) Who wants to fight for a photo op with a million other tourists? Dupe destinations offer a more relaxed experience. • Dupe or Not Dupe?: (41%) Some folks just wanna see how close these copycat spots get to the real thing. Consider it a traveling game show! • Time is money: (25%) For some, saving time on travel is just as important as saving cash. Dupe destinations can sometimes be closer to home, meaning less time stuck in airports. Now, let’s get down to the real nitty-gritty: the top 10 dupe destinations Americans are dyin’ to visit! • U.S. Virgin Islands instead of the Bahamas: Island vibes for less? Sign us up! • Belfast, Northern Ireland instead of London: Ditch the crowds and explore the charm of Belfast. • Memphis, Tennessee instead of Nashville: Music lovers, this one’s for you! • Curacao instead of St. Martin: Caribbean paradise without the hefty price tag. • Napa, California instead of Tuscany, Italy: Wine lovers, rejoice! Napa offers stunning scenery and delicious vino. This list is just the tip of the iceberg, travel fam. So, ditch the expensive destinations and explore a dupe instead. You might be surprised by what hidden gems you discover! Just remember, keeping it real on social media is always an option, but hey, no judgment here. Happy travels!