INDIANAPOLIS--An incident that started on the northwest side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon ended up with a police shooting on the northeast side. IMPD first responded to a shots fired call at around 3:10 pm at 9001 Wesleyan Road on the northwest side. That's in an office building near The Pyramids office park. A person was shot and had been taken from Wesleyan Road to a hospital. "While on scene, officers were alerted to a possible suspect vehicle leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop that vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop and a chase ensued," said IMPD Sergeant Anthony Patterson. That chase went on for several miles and led to an apartment complex off Craig Street on the northeast side and to an apartment on Maple Leaf Lane. That's at the Avery Park Apartments, which is east of Castleton Square Mall. Patterson says the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran into an apartment. After police pursued that person, Patterson says at least one officer fired their gun. "The officers encountered a suspect with a weapon. At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred," said Patterson. No officers were hurt. IMPD has not said whether anyone was hurt in the shooting inside the apartment.