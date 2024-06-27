Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / ISP LOGANSPORT, Ind. — State Police are still looking for a Logansport boy who has been missing since June 16th, and they need your help to find him. According to a Thursday update, officers have spoken to the parents of 14-year-old Bryson Muir. Muir was last seen in Ohio, as he was leaving a relative’s home with his mother. Police say Daniel and Kristen Muir are “beginning to show signs of cooperation,” after initially not communicating with officers. They live on the property of, and have used a car belonging to, a religious organization known as the Servant Leader’s Foundation. Kristen Muir was apparently driving that car – with her son inside – shortly before he went missing. When Ohio police pulled her over after she left the relative’s home, the teenager was nowhere to be found. Just days later, ISP began looking into the possible “domestic battery” of Bryson Muir. They believe he may have been hurt at his own home and now consider him “missing and endangered.” If you know anything about the boy’s disappearance, please call the ISP Post in Peru at 1-800-382-0689, or dial 9-1-1. The post ISP: Officers Need Help Finding Missing Logansport Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. ISP: Officers Need Help Finding Missing Logansport Teenager was originally published on wibc.com