Source: Indiana State Police / ISP HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say that on Friday, June 28th the Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded to report of a submerged vehicle in the Ohio River near the Mauckport boat ramp. Both local and State Police responded to the scene, finding an F-150 pickup partially submerged. The driver of the F-150, James Schuppert, 61, was still in his vehicle. A scuba diver Trooper would assist in rescuing Schuppert and his vehicle. Police recognized that Schuppert had active warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and charged with: Manufacturing Methamphetamine – Level 4 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor He was transported to the Harrison County Jail.