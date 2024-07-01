Source: Paras Griffin / Getty BET kicked off its annual award ceremony live Sunday night from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The evening, hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, was a night to remember! Perhaps the only thing more important than the red carpet fashions, surprise performances, and unpredictable commentary are the awards themselves. Scroll for a complete list of the BET Awards 2024 categories, nominees, and winners (denoted in bold). See: Will Smith to Perform On Culture’s Biggest Night, “BET AWARDS” 2024 Album of the Year Chris Brown, 11:11 Gunna, A Gift & A Curse 21 Savage, American Dream Usher, Coming Home Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) Victoria Monét, Jaguar II Killer Mike, Michael Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2 Best Female R&amp;B/Pop Artist Beyoncé Coco Jones Doja Cat H.E.R. Muni Long SZA Tyla Victoria Monét Best Male R&amp;B/Pop Artist Brent Faiyaz Bryson Tiller Burna Boy Chris Brown Drake Fridayy October London Usher Best Group ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne 41 Blxst & Bino Rideaux City Girls Flo Maverick City Music Wanmor Best Collaboration Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos” ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival” Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good” Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy” Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Cardi B Doja Cat GloRilla Ice Spice Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Sexyy Red Best Male Hip-Hop Artist 21 Savage Burna Boy Drake Future Gunna J. Cole Kendrick Lamar Lil Wayne Best New Artist 41 4Batz Ayra Starr Bossman Dlow Fridayy October London Sexyy Red Tyla Video Of The Year Doja Cat, “Agora Hills” Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos” Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good” Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy” Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Child. Cole Bennett Dave Meyers Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson Offset Tems Tyler, The Creator Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory” Kirk Franklin, “All Things” Halle Bailey, “Angel” CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come” Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?” Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems” Tems, “Me & U” Kirk Franklin, “Try Love” Viewer’s Choice Award Doja Cat, “Agora Hills” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” Gunna, “Fukumean” Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me” Muni Long, “Made for Me” Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy” Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational” Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em” Tyla, “Water” Best International Act Asake (Africa) Aya Nakamura (France) Ayra Starr (Africa) Bk’ (Brazil) Cleo Sol (UK) Focalistic (Africa) Karol Conká (Brazil) Raye (UK) Tiakola (France) Tyla (Africa) BET Her Beyoncé, “16 Carriages” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings” Ayra Starr, “Commas” Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl” Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss” Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” SZA, “Saturn” GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!” Best Movie American Fiction Bob Marley: One Love Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Book of Clarence The Color Purple The Equalizer 3 The Little Mermaid Best Actor Anthony Mackie Colman Domingo Damson Idris Denzel Washington Donald Glover Idris Elba Jeffrey Wright Lakeith Stanfield Best Actress Angela Bassett Ayo Edebiri Coco Jones Danielle Brooks Fantasia Halle Bailey Issa Rae Regina King YoungStars Award Akira Akbar Blue Ivy Carter Demi Singleton Heiress Diana Harris Jabria McCullum Jalyn Hall Leah Jeffries Van Van Sportswoman of the Year Award A’ja Wilson Angel Reese Coco Gauff Flau’jae Johnson Juju Watkins Naomi Osaka Sha’carri Richardson Simone Biles Sportsman of the Year Award Anthony Edwards Gervonta Davis Jalen Brunson Jalen Hurts Kyrie Irving Lebron James Patrick Mahomes Stephen Curry The post 2024 BET Awards Winners Full List: Do You Agree? appeared first on Black America Web. 2024 BET Awards Winners Full List: Do You Agree? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com