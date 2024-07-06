Source: Wirestock / Getty STATEWIDE — In honor of National Fried Chicken Day Saturday, you may want to order the food from a local restaurant. Continue reading for some of the most popular restaurants serving fried chicken in the Hoosier state. Indianapolis: • The Eagle – 310 Massachusetts Avenue • Mississippi Belle – 2170 East 54th Street • His Place Eatery – 6916 East 30th Street • Hollyhock Hill – 8110 North College Avenue Northern Indiana: • Korean Fried Chicken Fort Wayne – 930 Goshen Avenue, Fort Wayne • Country Squire Carry Out – 502 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo • Trish’s Red Bird Cafe – 696 Walnut Street, Dayton Southern Indiana: • St. Leon Tavern – 28920 State Route 1, West Harrison • Wagner’s Village Inn – 22171 Main Street, Oldenburg • Pioneer Restaurant & Lounge – 412 Court Street, Brookville Source: Beyhes Evren / Getty The post Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com