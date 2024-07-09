Self-checkout lines got folks feeling salty, bruh. A recent poll exposes a major beef with those automated checkout stations – 43% of shoppers wanna see ’em outta here! Why the hate? Seems folks are worried about their homies losing jobs to robots, and they miss the human touch at the register. Retail giants like Walmart and Dollar General ain’t deaf to the complaints. They’re ditching or reducing the number of self-checkouts, pointing the finger at theft and headaches with running them things. Studies back this up – self-checkout lanes are apparently a magnet for sticky fingers, leading some states to crack down with stricter laws. So, what’s the plan? Stores are listening to the streets and limiting self-checkout use. They’re also investing in training their crews to level up customer service. The verdict? Self-checkouts might not be totally extinct, but their reign is def on the decline. Looks like the future of checkout involves more high fives and less frustration.