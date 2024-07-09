sCanadian hip-hop star Drake has placed a $300,000 bet on Canada to defeat Argentina in the 2024 Copa América semifinal, potentially winning $2.88 million. This surprising move was shared on social media with a playful caption by Drake. Canada’s success in the tournament under coach Jesse Marsch has been unexpected, with the team aiming for their first major title since 1990. The upcoming match will be a significant challenge as Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is a strong opponent. This bold bet adds excitement to the match between the two nations.