Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty The Queen of Christmas will be celebrating with fans across the world on the most wonderful day of the year. Mariah Carey will be opening Netflix‘s NFL Christmas Gameday on Dec. 25. The pop star will deliver a taped performance of her record-breaking festive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” before the day’s two football games, including our hometown birds. RELATED: It’s Time: A Look At All Of Mariah Carey’s ‘It’s Time’ Christmas Announcements Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! On Christmas Day, current Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. followed by a match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. Mariah won’t be the only queen in the building though. Beyoncé is also set to perform a live halftime show during the Ravens-Texans game. RELATED: This Ain’t Texas: Beyoncé’s Potential Setlist For Her Christmas Halftime Performance Carey is fresh off her largest Christmas tour to date and is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic holiday album “Merry Christmas.” Its lead single, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has officially been certified 16 times platinum by the RIAA, making it the highest-certified single ever from a female artist. In addition to streaming on Netflix, the Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in competing team cities and will be available on NFL+ on mobile devices in the U.S. The NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix is part of a three-year deal between the streamer and the league, which will also see Netflix air at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026. At the time of the deal, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that it cost Netflix around $150 million in total. CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES… Beyonce To Perform On NFL Christmas Game Day Red Carpet Rundown: Mariah Carey Accepts The Recording Academy Black Music Collective’s Global Impact Award In Schiaparelli Mariah Carey Proves She Is The Queen Of Christmas And Style In Balmain