Friday the 13th in December is when Christmas and Horror collide (especially when you look at your wallet). It creates a unique and thrilling blend of festive cheer and spine-chilling scares. December may bring twinkling lights, heartwarming carols, and cozy family gatherings, but for those who enjoy a darker twist on the holiday season, it's also the perfect time to watch some Christmas horror movies. If you haven't embraced Christmas horror yet, consider making it part of your holiday traditions. Whether it's the cold dread of "Black Christmas," the playful scares of "Gremlins," or the bone-chilling madness of "Terrifier 3," these films promise to make your holiday season unforgettable. If you're ready to add a little scare to your holiday joy, keep reading—this list is for you. Don't forget the popcorn! Terrifier 3 Terrifier 3 embraces a Christmas theme, adding a festive twist to its horror elements. It was even brought back to theaters for special Christmas showings on Christmas Eve and Day. This unique blend of holiday cheer and horror makes it a standout in the series, offering a chilling experience for fans during the festive season. Gremlins' A dark comedy classic about cute little creatures turning into destructive monsters, wreaking havoc on a small-town during Christmas. It's funny, chaotic, and the holiday setting makes it a must-watch. Silent Night, Deadly Night A true holiday slasher about a man dressed as Santa Claus going on a killing spree. Packed with 80s horror vibes, it's a cult classic for slasher fans. Silent Night, Bloody Night A classic horror film where a series of murders occur in a small town after a man inherits a mansion with a dark past. Black Christmas A group of sorority sisters is stalked by a mysterious killer during the holidays. With its eerie atmosphere and chilling tension, it's the perfect final act. A Nightmare Before Christmas While more of a dark fantasy than horror, this Tim Burton classic offers a spooky holiday vibe with its unique blend of Halloween and Christmas themes. Jack Frost This campy horror gem about a murderous snowman is absurdly fun. It provides some laughs, cheesy effects, and over-the-top kills—perfect for the mid-marathon breather. Krampus A horror-comedy that brings the terrifying folklore of the anti-Santa to life. A mix of fun and frights, it's ideal for those who want a little extra before wrapping up the marathon. Christmas Evil A psychological horror film about a man who becomes obsessed with Christmas and eventually snaps, leading to a murderous rampage.