Cardi B recently flaunted an extravagant jewelry haul from Cartier and a $73,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus diamond-encrusted watch gifted by her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs. The watch, adorned with 56 diamonds, rose gold casing, and a sapphire crystal case back, has become a part of Cardi’s jewelry stacking routine. Despite breakup rumors, Cardi and Stefon confirmed their relationship in May and have been enjoying romantic getaways, including a stay in a castle in Paris. Cardi is known for her lavish fashion choices, dazzling at events like the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week with her bold and glamorous outfits. Source: https://www.eonline.com/news/1420806/cardi-b-reveals-lavish-gift-from-stefon-diggs