Krispy Kreme is bringing back its popular pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut for one week only, starting on August 11 at participating locations nationwide. The seasonal treat, made with a touch of pumpkin spice, will be available until August 17. Customers can purchase the doughnuts individually or by the dozen. Other pumpkin spice offerings, including a pumpkin spice cinnamon roll and pumpkin spice latte, will also be available starting August 11 through the fall. Source: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article311604620.html