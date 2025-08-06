iOS 26 will introduce significant updates to apps like Wallet, Music, and Messages, as well as new features in the App Store. The update includes a new Games app on the Home Screen and a ‘Top Played Games’ chart in the App Store based on Game Center activity. Additionally, Accessibility Nutrition Labels will inform users about supported accessibility features in apps, and the App Store will now feature expanded age ratings to help parents make informed decisions for their children. These updates aim to enhance user experience and provide more transparency in app usage. Source: https://9to5mac.com/2025/08/06/ios-26-upgrades-the-app-store-with-these-three-new-features/