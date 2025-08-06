Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty https://www.instagram.com/mstinaknowles/ Tina Knowles Stays Proud and Loud for Her Girls – Even If Beyoncé Says She’s “Doing Too Much” Tina Knowles, mama of the one and only Beyoncé, is proving that a mother’s pride has no limits—even when your daughter is one of the most famous women on the planet. In a recent episode of Sibling Revelry, a podcast hosted by Kate Hudson, Ms. Tina opened up about what it’s like to be Beyoncé’s mom and grandmother to Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. And let’s just say—she’s all in, even three decades into her daughter’s stardom. “I never want to be jaded or take this for granted,” Tina shared. “I’m still crying, I’m still screaming like it’s the first time I’ve seen her on stage.” And it’s not just Bey who gets her praise—Tina goes just as hard for her grandbabies. “I scream louder than anyone when Blue or Rumi hits the stage—not for me, but for them. I want them to feel that love.” That love often spills onto her Instagram, where Tina is known for posting all the moments, angles, and behind-the-scenes gems. But apparently, not everyone is here for her social media energy—especially Beyoncé. “I’ll post like 25 videos, and then I’ll get a call from Bey,” Tina admitted, laughing. “She’ll be like, ‘Mama, you’re doing too much. Can you chill with all the posting?’ And I’m like, ‘Nope, I have no shame!’” That same “no shame” love was on full display during Beyoncé’s recent Cowboy Carter tour stops, where both Blue Ivy and Rumi graced the stage. Tina gushed over how Rumi handled her debut like a natural. “She did all her choreography herself,” she proudly said. “I’d ask her what she was gonna do and she’d say, ‘Be myself’ or ‘It’s a surprise, Grandma.’ Basically telling me—without telling me—‘I got this.’” Tina also shared how Rumi picked out her outfits every night with help from her stylist. “We never knew what she was going to choose, but she always showed up ready.” So while Beyoncé may joke that her mama is out here doing the most, Tina makes it clear she’s not letting up anytime soon. “I’m just so grateful,” she said. “To have something you’re passionate about actually come to life—how can I not celebrate that?” We see you, Ms. Tina. Keep loving out loud. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4275448/tina-knowles-announces-nationwide-tour-to-celebrate-the-release-of-new-memoir/