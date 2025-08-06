Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty https://www.instagram.com/souljaboy/3690699542948647895/ Soulja Boy Walks Free After Arrest — No Gun Charges Filed Soulja Boy is back on the streets after spending two nights in jail following a recent run-in with the law. The rapper, best known for his 2007 hit “Crank That,” was arrested early Sunday morning (August 3) in West Hollywood after LAPD officers pulled over the car he was riding in and reportedly spotted a gun inside. Given Soulja’s past, things looked serious. With a history of weapons charges, authorities booked him on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm—a charge that could’ve carried heavy consequences. But it looks like this time, the evidence just wasn’t there. On Tuesday afternoon (August 5), Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, was released from jail after prosecutors declined to file charges. According to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, the case was dropped due to “insufficient evidence.” Shortly after his release, Soulja posted a quick message to his Instagram Story: “First day out,” set against a black screen. He didn’t say much more, but the message was loud and clear—he’s free and moving on. This isn’t Soulja Boy’s first brush with the law. Back in 2014, he caught a conviction for carrying a loaded firearm in public. That earned him probation, but he ended up violating it and served time—240 days behind bars in 2019. Over the years, the rapper has faced more than just legal trouble over weapons. Several women have brought civil lawsuits against him, including serious accusations of domestic abuse and sexual assault. He’s already lost two of those cases, including a multi-million-dollar judgment in favor of his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers, and another from a former personal assistant. Yet another civil suit is still pending, involving claims from an anonymous ex who alleges Soulja Boy assaulted her while she was pregnant with their child. Despite all that, Soulja remains a polarizing figure in the culture. Some remember him as the internet pioneer who changed how rap music moved online. Others see him as a cautionary tale—proof that fame, money, and viral moments don’t always protect you from real-life consequences. For now, though, Soulja Boy is free. And judging by his brief social media post, he’s not dwelling on the past. Whether this latest brush with the law leads to change or just another chapter remains to be seen. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4274224/pooh-shiesty-moves-toward-freedom-as-yella-beezy-faces-shocking-murder-indictment-rappers-locked-up-and-coming-home-in-2025/