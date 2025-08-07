Source: Steve Granitz / Getty https://www.instagram.com/ravensymone/ Raven-Symoné Reveals Wild Story About Her Ex: “He Got Someone Pregnant and Asked Me to Be the Godmother” Raven-Symoné has seen some wild things in her career—but even she was caught off guard when she shared one of the messiest moments from her love life. The That’s So Raven star recently sat down with her wife, Miranda Maday, for an interview on Jeff Lewis Live, and things got real quick. When asked about an ex who “stepped out” on their relationship, Raven gave a calm but blunt response: “That’s a nice way to put it, yes.” Then came the plot twist no one was ready for. “We were together for a really long time,” Raven said. “And he got another girl pregnant—and the best part? He asked me to be the godmother.” Yep. You read that right. Homeboy got someone else pregnant while they were still in a relationship—and then had the nerve to ask Raven to help raise the baby as a spiritual co-parent. “I wasn’t expecting that question,” Raven admitted with a laugh, clearly still in disbelief at how bold the situation was. But even with all that drama, she says the two of them still talk. “We’re still in communication now… he’s been through a lot, so there’s nothing but love and respect. But he still brings it up all the time.” Then she added one word that summed it all up perfectly: “Dumbass.” While Raven didn’t name names, she confirmed the ex is “pretty well known in his field,” and the way she told the story had the whole studio gasping. This isn’t the first time Raven has talked about her experiences with past relationships. On her Tea Time podcast with Miranda, she opened up to RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen about how dating men had been a rollercoaster. When Bob joked that all the men she dated cheated, Raven responded, “One really did… he had like a baby and everything.” That experience played a big part in how she now views her sexuality. “I’m no longer bi,” Raven said, explaining that after too many heartbreaks, she’s fully embraced life with her wife Miranda and left her dating history with men behind. Say what you want, but Raven’s honesty is refreshing. She’s living her truth, healing out loud, and somehow managing to find grace—and humor—in the chaos of her past. We love to see it. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4277938/raven-symone-opens-up-about-plastic-surgery-identity-and-more/