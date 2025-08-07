Congressman Andre Carson Hosts Annual Job & Resource Fair at Ivy Tech It’s always a good day when community, opportunity, and purpose come together — and today was one of those days. Hot 100.9’s own Bswift was live on location at Ivy Tech Community College for Congressman Andre Carson’s Annual Job and Resource Fair, a powerful event that continues to bring real change to the city of Indianapolis. “I’m honored,” Congressman Carson said, “I’m here with B Swift, I just saw Karen Vaughn — the day can’t get any better.” But it did get better — because today was about more than just great vibes. It was about jobs, empowerment, and connection. “This isn’t just about my congressional duties,” Carson explained. “This is a personal passion. I want to see people employed and thriving.” And thanks to a partnership with Ivy Tech and Carson’s team — including the event’s dynamic coordinator Kathy Sushi Downing — the event came to life in a big way. From the United States Postal Service and National Guard to FedEx and Goodwill, more than 37 employers and community-based organizations showed up, offering everything from career pathways to reentry programs and on-the-spot interviews. One standout detail? At least a quarter of the employers present committed to hiring formerly incarcerated individuals — a bold step toward creating real second chances. “If you’re unemployed or looking to pivot careers, this is the place for you,” said Carson. “Even if you’ve faced barriers, don’t let that hold you back — people are getting hired on the spot.” Organizations like the Beacon of Hope, Christ Centered Ministries, United Way of Central Indiana, and Flanner House were also in attendance, showcasing the deep-rooted commitment to uplifting our communities beyond the workplace. Whether you’re switching lanes or starting over, the energy at Ivy Tech today made one thing clear: Indy is building a future for everybody. Stay locked to Hot 100.9 for more moments like this! RELATED: Andre Carson Wants to Co-Sponsor Articles of Impeachment Against President Trump