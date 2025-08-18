Offset will be addressing the end of his relationship with Cardi B on his upcoming album, KIARI. The album’s final track, “Move On,” will focus on peacefully moving on from their past love. Offset expressed that it’s time to close that chapter and move forward, emphasizing that it was great while it lasted. Cardi B has since moved on and is currently in a new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Offset’s KIARI album is set to feature collaborations with various artists and is scheduled for release on August 22. Source: https://www.billboard.com/music/rb-hip-hop/offset-move-on-cardi-b-kiari-1236046150