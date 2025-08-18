With over 30 years in the rap game, Juvenile, a seasoned veteran, is back on the road with his Cash Money brethren on a reunion tour, promoting his new single “Hot Boy Summer” and preparing for the release of his new album “Boiling Hot.” As an integral part of Cash Money’s rise to prominence, Juvenile is bringing back the fun with his new track, recalling the golden days of the “hot boy” movement. Despite his age, Juvenile believes music is ageless and is settling into his role as an elder statesman in the hip-hop industry. With a new album on the horizon, Juvenile reflects on his legacy, touring, and various side hustles in an exclusive interview with XXL. Source: https://www.xxlmag.com/juvenile-interview/