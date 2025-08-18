Local police in Indianapolis are responding to a hate group that marched through downtown over the weekend. Chief of IMPD, Chris Bailey, stated that the group’s demonstration “has no home in our community” and that IMPD does not endorse their beliefs. While safeguarding First Amendment rights is important, Bailey emphasized that hate will not dictate the city’s spirit. For more information from IMPD, visit their website. Source: https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/impd-chief-gives-statement-controversial-weekend-downtown-demonstration-indy-indianapolis-protest/531-50b82453-c358-4809-aca2-764c07184a66