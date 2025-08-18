Oreo Jones, a musician in Indianapolis, had the idea to start a music festival in his neighborhood, leading to the creation of Chreece. The festival has become a major event in Indianapolis, attracting thousands of attendees each year. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chreece, featuring around 70 artists, including headliners Smino, Audrey Nuna, MAVI, and 81355. The festival will showcase diverse talent in hip-hop and rap music, with multiple venues hosting performances and activities for attendees. Additionally, there will be after-parties and opportunities to support the DJ Indiana Jones Scholarship Fund. Source: https://www.wthr.com/article/news/community/around-the-circle/chreece-indianapolis-music-festival-highlights-citys-growing-hip-hop-scene-indiana-music-oreo-jones-jay-bookinz-fadedintheyo-fountain-square/531-d20c30ea-9e99-46d8-a9ae-cb5f74b0b670