Source: Prince Williams / Getty https://www.instagram.com/quette23/ Second Trial in Young Dolph’s Murder Begins in Memphis — Key Witness Testifies The second trial tied to the tragic murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph is officially underway. This time, 45-year-old Hernandez Govan is in the hot seat, facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder. Govan didn’t pull the trigger, but prosecutors say he was the mastermind behind the deadly ambush at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies back in November 2021 — a place Dolph loved and supported in his hometown. Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was more than just a rapper. He was a respected figure in Memphis known for his independence in the music game and for giving back to the community — including giving out turkeys around Thanksgiving, which is exactly what brought him home that day. This case isn’t just about Govan. It ties into a deeper beef in the Memphis rap scene. Prosecutors say the hit was part of a larger plot by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims, tied to CMG (Yo Gotti’s label), who was allegedly upset over diss tracks aimed at him and the camp. According to testimony, Big Jook allegedly put $100,000 on Dolph’s head and offered smaller bounties for other artists on Dolph’s label, Paper Route Empire. Ironically, Big Jook was shot and killed earlier this year outside a restaurant. On the stand Monday was Cornelius Smith Jr., one of the two men who actually carried out the shooting. Smith, already convicted shooter Justin Johnson’s key witness, is now testifying against Govan. He claims Govan recruited him and Johnson, promising him money to carry out “the hits,” and told them exactly when Dolph would be in town. “Govan said that’s our opportunity,” Smith testified. Govan’s defense, led by attorney Manny Arora, tried to paint Smith as untrustworthy and out to save himself. Arora questioned how Smith could go from blaming Big Jook to pointing fingers at Govan. He also brought up how Smith’s lawyer received up to $50,000 in cash from someone connected to Big Jook after Smith’s arrest — money Smith claims he didn’t know the source of. Smith even admitted he once heard rumors Govan might be working with the FBI, but still took the job. “Innocent until proven guilty,” Smith shrugged. Smith is also facing his own murder and conspiracy charges but hasn’t gone to trial yet. Meanwhile, Johnson is already serving life in prison without parole. His 2024 conviction also included charges of conspiracy and illegal gun possession. Young Dolph’s legacy lives on. From his debut album King of Memphis to Rich Slave (which hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200), his impact in the rap world and in Memphis is still felt. His sister, Carlisa Brown, said it best: “His murder was senseless. We just want justice — for all of them.” RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4226835/man-convicted-of-murdering-young-dolph-gets-50-more-years-in-prison/