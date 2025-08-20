Source: Prince Williams / Getty https://www.instagram.com/fatjoe/ Fat Joe Keeps It Real About Snitching in Hip-Hop: “I Felt Guilty Bumping Gunna’s Album” Fat Joe and Jadakiss recently sat down on their podcast and got into one of the most talked-about issues in hip-hop right now — snitching. And according to both rap vets, the streets ain’t what they used to be. “Where did we go wrong?” Fat Joe asked. “There used to be a code — now, it’s like there’s none at all.” Joe didn’t hold back, saying snitching used to be a death sentence in the culture, but now it feels like a career move. “It’s everywhere now. Like rats in New York City,” he said, with obvious frustration. He pointed to one turning point in particular: Tekashi 6ix9ine. After testifying in court and sending several people to prison, Tekashi came home to millions watching him on IG Live. “Two million people tuned in to see a rat,” Joe said, shaking his head. For him, that was a signal — the streets had officially changed. Jadakiss co-signed the sentiment, saying the culture doesn’t move with the same integrity it once did. Then the conversation turned to Gunna, whose name has been floating in controversy ever since he took an Alford plea in the massive YSL RICO case. Some folks have labeled him a snitch, though others argue he simply made a legal move to save himself. Fat Joe admitted he listened to Gunna’s new album — and actually thought it was fire — but still felt conflicted. “I felt guilty listening to it,” he confessed. “Because once I think you told, I’m done with you, no matter how good the music is.” To explain why he feels so strongly, Joe shared a personal story. One of his closest friends from back in the day flipped and cooperated with the feds. “I loved him like a brother,” Joe said. “But once he violated the code, I had to cut him off completely.” For Joe, it wasn’t about hate — it was about principle. Both artists made it clear: it’s not just about the snitches, it’s about how fans and the industry seem to just brush it off now. “People want to separate the music from the street,” Joe said. “But to me? The two go hand in hand. You either live it or you don’t.” While the conversation won’t end anytime soon, Fat Joe and Jada’s take reminds us that hip-hop — at least for some — is still about loyalty, authenticity, and living by a code. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/4330011/young-thug-seems-to-sneak-diss-former-homie-gunna-on-new-track/