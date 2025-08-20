Source: John Jay / Courtesy Doechii Cancels European Festival Dates Without Explanation Fans in Europe will have to wait a little longer to see Doechii live. Just days before she was set to hit the stage, the rising rap star has canceled three major festival performances — and no reason has been given. Doechii was originally scheduled to perform at Rock en Seine in France (August 21), All Points East in London (August 23), and Forwards in Bristol (August 24). Each festival has since confirmed her absence. In a statement, All Points East shared: “We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist, and like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. We hope to welcome her in the future.” The sudden cancellations come as a surprise, especially with Doechii gearing up for her sold-out Live From the Swamp Tour, set to kick off October 14 in Chicago. The U.S. tour will hit major cities like Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix before wrapping in Seattle on November 10. The tour supports her Grammy-winning album Alligator Bites Never Heal. When announcing it, Doechii wrote on social media: “One last time. This project just turned one, and before I disappear to create the next world, I’m going back on tour. The final chapter of this era. Thank you for the memories, the love—let’s close it out together.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DM34u2JuZDf/?hl=en For now, her European fans are left with unanswered questions, but excitement is still building for her U.S. run this fall. RELATED: Doechii Drops Phone Number on Instagram Story