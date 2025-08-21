Mariah Carey will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2025 MTV VMAs and will perform a career-spanning medley of her hits. This will be her first performance at the VMAs in 20 years. Mariah has sold over 220 million albums worldwide and earned 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles. She is set to release her 16th studio album, “Here For It All,” on September 26. Previous recipients of the award include Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Jennifer Lopez. Source: https://www.justjared.com/2025/08/21/mariah-carey-to-receive-video-vanguard-award-perform-at-mtv-vmas-2025/