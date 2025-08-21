Prosecutors in the Sean “Diddy” Combs case are urging the judge to reject his request for acquittal or retrial on prostitution-related charges. Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation for engagement in prostitution, involving flying girlfriends and male sex workers for sexual encounters known as “freak offs.” His defense team argued that the trial would have been different without the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Prosecutors responded, stating there was ample evidence supporting the jury’s convictions, emphasizing Combs’ involvement in organizing and participating in the illegal activities. Combs, a prominent hip-hop producer, faces potential jail time and is scheduled for sentencing in October. Source: https://news.sky.com/story/sean-diddy-combs-judge-urged-by-prosecutors-to-reject-request-for-acquittal-or-retrial-13415542