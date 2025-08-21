Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has launched his Yeezy Money meme coin on the Solana blockchain, introducing a new economy built on chain. The rapper announced the launch to his 33 million followers, inviting them to join the Yeezy Money movement. The Yeezy Money website allows users to buy, sell, and send YZY Money (YZE) and offers features like Ye Pay processor and spending with a YZY card. YZY Money’s market cap reached $3 billion post-launch before settling at $1.5 billion, reflecting Ye’s interest in cryptocurrency and Bitcoin’s potential impact on the global economy. Source: https://www.billboard.com/business/business-news/kanye-west-yeezy-money-meme-coin-launch-1236049036/