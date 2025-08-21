Lance Rivera criticizes Jay-Z for allegedly excluding Dame Dash from Roc-A-Fella history, calling it “some sucker ****.” Rivera references the “Book of Hov” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library where Irv Gotti discussed Dash’s absence. Dash’s financial troubles, including owing back taxes and a lawsuit settlement, have put him in a difficult situation. Rivera also addresses the claim that Jay-Z stabbed him in 1999, clarifying that Jay was not the one who actually stabbed him. Despite Jay’s past help to others, Rivera questions his unwillingness to assist Dash financially. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/jose-martinez/lance-rivera-calls-out-jay-z-dame-dash-financial-woes