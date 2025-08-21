Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Lil Nas X was taken to the hospital after a strange scene unfolded in Los Angeles early Thursday morning. Video obtained by TMZ shows the “Old Town Road” rapper strutting down Ventura Boulevard around 4AM, dressed only in underwear and white cowboy boots. In the video, he is seen placing an orange traffic cone on his head and telling people he was on his way to a party. RELATED: Lil Nas X Says Half His Face “Lost Control,” Is Currently Hospitalized Several Studio City residents who spotted him in the street thought the situation was odd and eventually called police. According to TMZ, when LAPD arrived, Lil Nas X allegedly charged at them before being restrained and placed in handcuffs. Paramedics on the scene treated the incident as a possible overdose and transported him to a hospital. https://www.instagram.com/p/DNn-rw0uig4/?img_index=2 Authorities say the rapper could still face charges, but for now, he remains hospitalized. His team has not yet released a statement. • Teyana Taylor Brings Her Creative Genius to NBA YoungBoy’s MASA Tour• Investigators: Autistic Man Beaten in Hammond Last Month, Attacker Found and Charged• Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case• ParkIndy Shines a Spotlight on Staff• Bloomington Doctor Discusses the Importance of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month• Police Say Evansville Man Robbed Plato’s, Chuck E. Cheese While Armed• Rain Returns to Indiana Tonight, Cooler Days Ahead• 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy• Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two• Trending on the Timeline: NBA YoungBoy Gives Back: $50,000 Donation Kicks Off Dallas Tour Lil Nas X Hospitalized After Bizarre Stroll in L.A. was originally published on wiznation.com