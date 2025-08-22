Source: Butter Art Fair 2025 / Butter Art Fair 2025 Win Tickets: Butter Art Fair 2025 This isn’t your average art fair. It’s BUTTER Fine Art Fair. 50+ of the nation’s leading Black visual artists. No commissions. 100% of sales go directly to the artists. Labor Day Weekend. Downtown Indy. BUTTER is more than art—it’s culture, community, and a movement you don’t want to miss. Don’t miss the art. Don’t miss the moment. Get your tickets now at butterartfair.com. Click below To Enter! Source: N/A / n/a