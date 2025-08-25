Source: Daniel LEAL / AFP / Daniel LEAL / AFP https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/ Drake Buys Rare Tupac Death Row Pendant—And the Internet Can’t Handle It Drake just sparked a firestorm online after revealing he’s the new owner of one of the rarest pieces of Tupac Shakur memorabilia out there—a custom Death Row Records pendant that once belonged to the West Coast icon himself. The pendant, laced in diamonds and engraved with the words “All Eyez on YOU,” isn’t just bling—it’s history. Originally made for the elite circle at Death Row Records under Suge Knight’s reign, this particular piece was worn by Pac himself, making it a true artifact of Hip-Hop royalty. Drake showed off the pendant on Instagram, tagging high-end collector Alexander Bitar, who runs the site We Sell History. Bitar later confirmed the deal with his own post alongside Drizzy. While the final price hasn’t been disclosed, similar pieces have been estimated between $500K and $1 million—so yeah, it was definitely a heavy purchase. But this ain’t the first time Drake has dipped into Pac’s legacy. Back in July 2023, he dropped $1.01 million at a Sotheby’s auction to buy Tupac’s custom “crown” ring—designed with diamonds, rubies, and engraved with “Pac & Dada 1996”, a reference to his relationship with Kidada Jones. Pac rocked that same ring during his last public appearance at the 1996 MTV VMAs, just days before his death. As expected, the internet had a lot to say. While some fans praised Drake for preserving Hip-Hop history, others felt a way about it. One user tweeted, “Pac would’ve hated Drake as much as DMX did,” while another joked, “This is gonna send a lot of folks into a spiral.” And yes—folks immediately brought Kendrick Lamar into the convo. With the tension still lingering from their beef earlier this year—especially after Kendrick invoked Pac in “Not Like Us”—Drake owning yet another piece of Tupac’s legacy feels like more than just a flex. One fan wrote, “Little dude not gon like this one,” clearly referencing Kendrick, who many feel has claimed Pac’s spiritual torch. Now, whether Drake’s doing this as a tribute to Tupac or to make a statement, one thing’s clear: he’s not just buying jewelry—he’s buying culture. And when you’re playing in the legacy of a figure like Tupac, emotions are bound to run high. Drake’s been rewriting his place in Hip-Hop history for years, but this move? It’s got the timeline shook—and everybody’s watching. RELATED: https://hot1009.com/playlist/drake-responds-to-fck-kendrick-chant-during-concert-performance-i-cant-say-i-dont-agree/