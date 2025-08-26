Jelly Roll, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Conan Gray, and Tate McRae are set to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, joining a lineup that includes various other artists. The event will be hosted by LL Cool J and will air live on CBS from New York’s UBS Arena. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars lead the nominations for this year’s awards, with Mariah Carey receiving the Video Vanguard Award. Nominations for additional categories are expected to be announced soon. Source: https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2025/08/26/mtv-vmas-performers-jelly-roll-doja-cat/9481756212751/