INDYCAR and iRacing have announced a long-term agreement to produce INDYCAR video games for consoles and PCs, with the first game expected to be available in the second half of 2026. The standalone title will offer an immersive experience for fans of all ages, with input from drivers like Scott McLaughlin. INDYCAR President Doug Boles sees the game as a way to expand the reach and interest in the sport, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release. Source: https://www.foxsports.com/stories/motor/indycar-iracing-launch-new-video-game-2026