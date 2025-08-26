Fox is reportedly in negotiations with YouTube TV over a carriage agreement that could result in a blackout of Fox-owned networks on the platform. The potential blackout could affect the Fox broadcast network, FS1, FS2, and Big Ten Network just as football season is set to begin. YouTube TV, with approximately 9.4 million subscribers, is one of the largest pay TV distributors in the country. Fox’s launch of its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Fox One, may give it more leverage in negotiations, but a resolution is expected before any extended blackouts occur. Source: https://awfulannouncing.com/fox/youtube-tv-carriage-dispute.html