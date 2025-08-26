Banana Lovers Day: Go Bananas August 27 Banana Lovers Day is celebrated each year on August 27. From smoothies to muffins, it’s a day for all things banana. Fun ways to celebrate: • Host a bake-off with banana desserts • Set up a smoothie bar at home • Donate bananas to local food banks • Dress in banana-themed outfits • Watch a jungle movie marathon Bananas are high in potassium and packed with vitamins. They’re also considered one of the first cultivated fruits in the world. Caitlin Clark Nike Deal Drops Ahead of 2026 Sneaker Release Caitlin Clark has signed a signature sneaker deal with Nike, joining stars like A’ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Her first official sneaker drops September 1, along with a navy and yellow logo tee. Clark worked with Nike designers to create a personal brand logo. Her full signature sneaker and apparel line is set to debut in 2026. While the Caitlin Clark Nike deal makes headlines, she’s still sidelined. She will miss her 16th straight game Tuesday against Seattle due to a groin injury and ankle bone bruise. Clark has returned to light drills but has not practiced fully. The Fever have not announced a return date. Source: DraftKings, CBS Sports CiCircle City Classic Weekend Returns September 27 The 41st Circle City Classic hits Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27. This year’s football matchup: Miles College vs. Morgan State University. A buy one, get one free deal is available on $20 tickets for a limited time. Highlights of the weekend: • President’s Gala with Lalah Hathaway and Ivan Moreland • Rotimi as Grand Marshal for the parade • Mental Health Symposium with Antoine Bethea and Greg Oden • Bethea to receive the Major Taylor Award All proceeds support scholarships for Indiana students. Source: WTHR