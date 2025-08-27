Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson’s eldest son, and Molly Schirmang are engaged after eight years of dating. Prince announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple kissing and Molly showing off her engagement ring. He expressed excitement for the next chapter in their lives and their continued growth together. The couple has traveled the world, graduated, and made incredible memories during their time together. Prince declared his love for Molly in the heartfelt post. Source: https://extratv.com/2025/08/27/michael-jackson-s-son-prince-and-gf-molly-schirmang-engaged/