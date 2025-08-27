Pastor Jamal Bryant calls out rapper Rick Ross for shopping at Target amid ongoing boycott due to the retailer’s rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Bryant urges Ross not to become a “pawn” and directs him to the boycott’s official website. The boycott, launched by Bryant, demands that Target reinvest in Black banks, colleges, and communities. The boycott has led to millions of dollars in lost sales for Target and has prompted some changes at the company’s leadership level. Source: https://thegrio.com/2025/08/27/pastor-jamal-bryant-reacts-to-viral-video-of-rick-ross-shopping-in-target-be-the-boss-not-the-pawn/